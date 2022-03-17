SMI Advisory Services LLC Has $7.60 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

SMI Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $7,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,412,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,477 shares during the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,081,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,478,000 after acquiring an additional 335,257 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,581,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,057,000 after acquiring an additional 186,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,538,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,968,000 after acquiring an additional 163,875 shares during the last quarter.

IWN opened at $160.27 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.46 and a 12 month high of $178.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.92.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

