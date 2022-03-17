SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $18.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered SoFi Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Shares of SOFI opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. SoFi Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a current ratio of 22.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.48.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.85) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 15,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 87,640 shares of company stock worth $787,799. Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,736,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,928,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $412,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,666,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,498,000. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

