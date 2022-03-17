SOL Capital Management CO Acquires 800 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.9% of SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $46.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.56 and its 200 day moving average is $49.95. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

