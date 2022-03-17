SOL Capital Management CO Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 26,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $108.50 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.05 and a 52-week high of $114.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.33.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.