SOL Capital Management CO Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $52.92 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.12 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.61. The firm has a market cap of $297.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

