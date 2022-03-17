SOL Capital Management CO Increases Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,974,274,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 311.2% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 16,987,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,980,000 after buying an additional 12,856,497 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,604,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,586,351,000 after buying an additional 6,829,447 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,432,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,625,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,527,000 after buying an additional 1,066,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $54.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.88. The firm has a market cap of $89.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.30. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.55 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.43%.

BAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.35.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

