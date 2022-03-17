SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Announces Earnings Results

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SOPHiA Genetics had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 168.10%. SOPHiA Genetics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SOPH traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.43. The stock had a trading volume of 195,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,773. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.21. SOPHiA Genetics has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $19.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOPH. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,792,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SOPHiA Genetics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised SOPHiA Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

