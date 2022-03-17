Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.96

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.96 and last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 9012930 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRNE. StockNews.com upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.44. The company has a market cap of $735.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRNE)
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.
