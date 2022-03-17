Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.96

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.96 and last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 9012930 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRNE. StockNews.com upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.44. The company has a market cap of $735.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRNE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 13.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 913,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 107,324 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $666,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $204,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 35.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 310,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 81,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 40.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 14,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

