Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Issues Earnings Results

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sovos Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ SOVO traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.92. The company had a trading volume of 600,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,419. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.30. Sovos Brands has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $17.41.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SOVO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sovos Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.90.
About Sovos Brands (Get Rating)
Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.
