S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $454.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $477.69.

Get S&P Global alerts:

NYSE SPGI opened at $392.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $437.13. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $342.60 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $94.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

In other S&P Global news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 5,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 57,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,971,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About S&P Global (Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.