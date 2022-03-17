Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.22

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.22 and traded as low as C$0.22. Spanish Mountain Gold shares last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 31,082 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$76.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.22.

About Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA)

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 6 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,000 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

