Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a multi-national engineering group. The company’s business segment consists of Spirax Sarco for steam specialties and Watson-Marlow for niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Spirax-Sarco Engineering presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $252.00.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile (Get Rating)
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.
