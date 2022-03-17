Spire Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 15.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,094,000 after purchasing an additional 703,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,562,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $278,145,000 after buying an additional 157,838 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 16.8% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $84.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.83. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.77. The company has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.96.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 174.22%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

