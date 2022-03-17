Spire Wealth Management Has $472,000 Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 63,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.32.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $4,636,378.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,217 shares of company stock worth $22,099,949. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AJG opened at $162.67 on Thursday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $120.04 and a 12-month high of $171.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.86 and its 200 day moving average is $158.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.26%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

