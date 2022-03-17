Spire Wealth Management Makes New $413,000 Investment in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,465 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in PDC Energy by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,819,379 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,220,000 after acquiring an additional 437,502 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in PDC Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $45,257,000 after acquiring an additional 35,918 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in PDC Energy by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 975,119 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,211,000 after acquiring an additional 202,843 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 212.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 875,584 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $41,493,000 after buying an additional 595,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 871,866 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,922,000 after buying an additional 187,807 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $66.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 2.92. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $72.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $48,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 3,342 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.68, for a total value of $226,186.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,569 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

