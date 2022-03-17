Spire Wealth Management Sells 963 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,650 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 29.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 57,700 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,800 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,428 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,035 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LPX opened at $70.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.96 and a 200-day moving average of $67.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $49.20 and a 1-year high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.74 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 100.29%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LPX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

