Spirit of America Management Corp NY Acquires 400 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 10.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.8% during the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.8% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 21.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.93.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $14,117,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total value of $492,341.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,338 shares of company stock valued at $20,626,502. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock traded up $14.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $204.13. 6,514,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,353,288. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.68 and its 200 day moving average is $222.64. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.02 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.38.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

