Spirit of America Management Corp NY Buys 1,705 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Realty Income during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Realty Income by 56.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Realty Income during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2,941.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on O shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

Shares of O traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,685,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,932,023. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.81 and its 200 day moving average is $69.01. The firm has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 69.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $61.43 and a 1 year high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 314.90%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

