Spirit of America Management Corp NY Reduces Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY reduced its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,550 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $484,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 10,950 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,539,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8,755.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.38 on Thursday, reaching $152.83. 8,595,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,300,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.16.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $558,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

