Spirit of America Management Corp NY Reduces Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY trimmed its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BEP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 583,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 178,751 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1,207.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 60.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 345,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,320,000 after acquiring an additional 129,606 shares in the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.00. The company had a trading volume of 608,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.50. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $44.30.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -182.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

