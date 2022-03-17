Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 9,000 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy accounts for approximately 1.4% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 11.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after acquiring an additional 15,214 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,944,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,213,000 after purchasing an additional 369,814 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 13,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 21,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.78.

NYSE D traded up $1.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,910,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,959. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.74 and a 200 day moving average of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $84.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

