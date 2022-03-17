Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SRAD. Morgan Stanley cut Sportradar Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SRAD opened at $14.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.73. Sportradar Group has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $28.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 97,607,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,958,000 after buying an additional 18,065,093 shares during the last quarter. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth about $180,278,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,495,000 after buying an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth about $69,692,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth about $45,260,000. 50.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sportradar Group AG focuses on operating as a holding company for Sportradar Holding AG that provides integrated sports data and technology platforms to the sports betting industry in the United Kingdom, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies.

