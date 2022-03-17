Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.140-$-0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $249 million-$250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $244.69 million.Sprout Social also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.050-$-0.040 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.91.

Shares of SPT traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.45. The company had a trading volume of 940,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,460. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.31. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $48.79 and a 52 week high of $145.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sprout Social’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $349,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $103,492.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,105,025 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,738,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,033,000 after acquiring an additional 45,923 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 546,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,531,000 after purchasing an additional 91,442 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 352.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,681,000 after acquiring an additional 254,921 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 109.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,647,000 after purchasing an additional 167,578 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth about $13,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

