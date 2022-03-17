SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.34 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPXC shares. StockNews.com cut SPX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.00.

Get SPX alerts:

Shares of SPXC stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $50.62. 65,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,288. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.83. SPX has a 1-year low of $47.05 and a 1-year high of $68.24.

SPX ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. SPX had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SPX will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX during the third quarter worth about $427,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPX by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of SPX by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of SPX by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of SPX by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPX Company Profile (Get Rating)

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.