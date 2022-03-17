STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) VP James E. Francese Sells 289 Shares of Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) VP James E. Francese sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $18,548.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

STAA stock opened at $67.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 137.82 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.23. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STAA. Zacks Investment Research cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $37,178,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $513,375,000 after purchasing an additional 94,159 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

