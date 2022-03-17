STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Short Interest Update

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the February 13th total of 3,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of STAG traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.91. 826,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,607. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. STAG Industrial has a 52-week low of $32.34 and a 52-week high of $48.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $147.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.33 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 34.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STAG Industrial will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $600,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $396,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,050 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,066,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,422 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,305,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,258,000 after acquiring an additional 877,303 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,007,000 after acquiring an additional 308,960 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,711,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,010,000 after acquiring an additional 577,485 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,177,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,417,000 after purchasing an additional 24,770 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

