Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Price Target Increased to GBX 620 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 610 ($7.93) to GBX 620 ($8.06) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on STAN. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 660 ($8.58) to GBX 610 ($7.93) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.32) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 612.71 ($7.97).

STAN opened at GBX 503.40 ($6.55) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 524.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 474.68. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of GBX 406.20 ($5.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 590 ($7.67). The company has a market capitalization of £15.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.03. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.26%.

In related news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 14,120 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.40), for a total transaction of £69,470.40 ($90,338.62). Also, insider Bill Winters sold 13,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.28), for a total transaction of £64,098.93 ($83,353.62).

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

