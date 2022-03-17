Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Insider Sells £69,470.40 in Stock

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Rating) insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 14,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.40), for a total value of £69,470.40 ($90,338.62).

Standard Chartered stock opened at GBX 500.20 ($6.50) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 524.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 474.68. The stock has a market cap of £15.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04. Standard Chartered PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 406.20 ($5.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 590 ($7.67).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

Several analysts have recently commented on STAN shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.32) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.93) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 660 ($8.58) to GBX 610 ($7.93) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 611.29 ($7.95).

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

