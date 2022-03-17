Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Short Interest Update

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the February 13th total of 31,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 76,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Star Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Star Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,813,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,536,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Star Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 683,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after buying an additional 11,818 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Star Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 113,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Star Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 105,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Star Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SGU traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $10.65. 74,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,177. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Star Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03. The company has a market cap of $401.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Star Group’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

Star Group LP is a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider, which engages providing heating related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

