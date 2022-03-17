State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 11,562.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $72.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.85. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.81 and a 52 week high of $79.10.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $355.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.61 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 37.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

In other news, SVP David L. Roller sold 1,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $68,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 478 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.39, for a total value of $34,124.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,476 shares of company stock worth $2,861,558 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

CBSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.17.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

