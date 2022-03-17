State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 5.7% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,509,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,624 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,536,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,289,000 after buying an additional 156,569 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nielsen by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,454,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317,439 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nielsen by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,480,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Nielsen by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,101,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,276,000 after buying an additional 942,104 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NLSN opened at $23.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Nielsen Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.83.

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.15 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 27.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Nielsen declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NLSN shares. Truist Financial cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Nielsen from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nielsen from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Nielsen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.89.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

