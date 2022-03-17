State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.14 Million Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Oxford Industries worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Oxford Industries by 49,407.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,703,000 after purchasing an additional 649,712 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 500.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,011,000 after buying an additional 261,511 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 654.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,996,000 after purchasing an additional 201,974 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $9,008,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $5,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $194,758.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $84.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.73. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.21 and a 12-month high of $114.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.76.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OXM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.17.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

