State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. FMR LLC grew its position in Fox Factory by 20.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after acquiring an additional 91,213 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fox Factory by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,937,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Fox Factory by 19.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Fox Factory during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Fox Factory by 39.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after acquiring an additional 22,162 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $103.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.94. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $94.66 and a 12 month high of $190.29.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $342.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.39 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FOXF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

