State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 303 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Coherent were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Coherent by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Coherent by 4.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,398,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Coherent by 13.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,103 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,300,000 after purchasing an additional 30,910 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Coherent during the third quarter worth about $602,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Coherent by 57.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,699 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,178,000 after acquiring an additional 13,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COHR opened at $262.59 on Thursday. Coherent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.04 and a 12 month high of $270.99. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Coherent ( NASDAQ:COHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $384.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.90 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 4.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Coherent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.00.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of commercial, industrial, and scientific research applications. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

