State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,250 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,344 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Bancorp worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bancorp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Bancorp by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Bancorp by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Shares of TBBK stock opened at $29.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.34. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $33.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.89.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $80.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.28 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 17.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

