State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,975 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROL. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Rollins in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 285.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Rollins by 883.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rollins by 154.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rollins in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $33.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.96 and its 200-day moving average is $34.39. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $40.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Rollins had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

