State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 680 Shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Kraton worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Kraton by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Kraton in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraton in the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraton in the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kraton in the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KRA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kraton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Shares of Kraton stock opened at $46.49 on Thursday. Kraton Co. has a 1 year low of $30.48 and a 1 year high of $46.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.31. Kraton had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 8.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kraton Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

