State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Short Interest Down 18.4% in February

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the February 13th total of 3,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of STT traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,520,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,196. The company has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. State Street has a one year low of $76.92 and a one year high of $104.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.91.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that State Street will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STT. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

