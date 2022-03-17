State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Short Interest Down 18.4% in February

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the February 13th total of 3,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of STT traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,520,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,196. The company has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. State Street has a one year low of $76.92 and a one year high of $104.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.91.
State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that State Street will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.
In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STT. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.17.
About State Street (Get Rating)
State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on State Street (STT)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.