Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.85-5.89 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded up $6.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,758,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,923. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.96 and a 200-day moving average of $63.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $81.23.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The company’s revenue was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 6.63%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

STLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.00.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 810,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,296,000 after buying an additional 120,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

