Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $37.51

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$37.51 and last traded at C$37.60, with a volume of 15406 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$38.09.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SJ. National Bankshares raised their target price on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Stella-Jones to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stella-Jones presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.63%.

About Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

