stETH Market Capitalization Tops $5.39 Million (STETH)

stETH (STETH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One stETH coin can now be bought for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, stETH has traded flat against the US dollar. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00046306 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,802.35 or 0.06832216 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,919.75 or 0.99763718 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00041808 BTC.

About stETH

stETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . stETH’s official website is lido.fi . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

