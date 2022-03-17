Steven Bender Sells 9,119 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Stock

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) VP Steven Bender sold 9,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $466,528.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Steven Bender also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Steven Bender sold 8,814 shares of Cactus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $493,495.86.

WHD stock opened at $47.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.51 and a beta of 2.07. Cactus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 5.60.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.26 million. Cactus had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cactus’s payout ratio is 53.01%.

WHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cactus from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Cactus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WHD. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Cactus by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,864,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,492,000 after buying an additional 1,529,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cactus by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,967,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,641,000 after buying an additional 22,569 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cactus by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,207,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,973,000 after buying an additional 619,369 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Cactus by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,722,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,681,000 after purchasing an additional 401,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cactus by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,531,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,401,000 after purchasing an additional 383,043 shares in the last quarter.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

