Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.730-$2.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.03 billion.
Shares of NASDAQ SHOO traded up $1.57 on Thursday, reaching $40.36. 676,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,710. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $34.92 and a 12 month high of $51.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25.
Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Steven Madden had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $578.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHOO. StockNews.com raised shares of Steven Madden from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.67.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 17,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at $1,171,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.
About Steven Madden (Get Rating)
Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.
