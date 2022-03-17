Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 8,504 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,115% compared to the average daily volume of 384 call options.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.05.

Five9 stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.62. The company had a trading volume of 14,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,188. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.46. Five9 has a 1-year low of $80.52 and a 1-year high of $211.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -119.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total transaction of $280,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total transaction of $124,802.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,875 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Five9 by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Five9 by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Five9 by 115,525.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Five9 during the 2nd quarter worth $4,797,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Five9 during the 2nd quarter worth $1,696,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

