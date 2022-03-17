StockNews.com Downgrades Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to Sell

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BDN. Truist Financial downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brandywine Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.62. 1,716,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,341. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.62. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 170.27, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $125.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.31 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDN. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 211,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 22,750 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 666,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 82,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

