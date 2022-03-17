StockNews.com Downgrades Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to Sell

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on BDN. Truist Financial downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brandywine Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.
Brandywine Realty Trust stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.62. 1,716,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,341. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.62. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 170.27, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.11.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDN. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 211,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 22,750 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 666,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 82,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period.
About Brandywine Realty Trust (Get Rating)
Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.
