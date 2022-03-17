Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Short Interest Up 17.0% in February

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,270,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the February 13th total of 3,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.3 days. Currently, 24.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $87,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 51.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 140,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STOK traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,456,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,175. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.46. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $52.24. The company has a market capitalization of $793.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.32.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

STOK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.29.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

