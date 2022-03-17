StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Posts Earnings Results

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. StoneCo updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ STNE traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.61. 13,953,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,908,082. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.40. StoneCo has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $71.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.39 and a beta of 2.40.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STNE shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. HSBC cut shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Grupo Santander cut shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Banco Santander cut shares of StoneCo to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, StoneCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 6.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in StoneCo by 2,806.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,097,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 38,518 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in StoneCo by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 897,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,126,000 after buying an additional 39,872 shares during the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.