StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Posts Earnings Results

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. StoneCo updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ STNE traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.61. 13,953,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,908,082. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.40. StoneCo has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $71.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.39 and a beta of 2.40.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on STNE shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. HSBC cut shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Grupo Santander cut shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Banco Santander cut shares of StoneCo to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, StoneCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.07.
StoneCo Company Profile (Get Rating)
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
