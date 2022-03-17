Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $126.15. 203,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,634,269. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.70. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $122.92 and a 1 year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.