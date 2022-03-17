Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $14,712,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 395.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 32,651 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 106,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 25,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 376,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,360,000 after acquiring an additional 27,498 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.77. 16,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,944. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.87. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $53.53 and a twelve month high of $57.75.

