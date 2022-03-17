Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Sells 15,266 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,266 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,949,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,686,000 after purchasing an additional 318,835 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $174,757,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,835,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,565,000 after purchasing an additional 488,926 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,496,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,092,000 after purchasing an additional 61,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,470,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter.

GDX traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,587,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,534,611. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.23. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $40.26.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

